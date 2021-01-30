Newt Gingrich: Nancy Pelosi Probably ‘The Most Dangerous Speaker … In American History’

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Saturday that Nancy Pelosi is probably “the most dangerous” House speaker in history.

Gingrich made the comments to Fox News host Mark Levin on his show “Life, Liberty & Levin” when asked if Pelosi was “the worst” speaker who has ever served in Congress.

“And I would say that she is the most dangerous speaker of the House we’ve had probably in American history because she’s so willing to break the rules and to frankly just say things that are totally untrue,” He said. (RELATED: House Democrat: ‘Assassination Party’ Was ‘Hunting For Nancy Pelosi’)

“She lives in an enclave that is guarded in San Francisco,” Gingrich continued. “She is surrounded by left-wing looney tunes who think it is okay to live in a city where you literally … [have a] map you can go to on the internet that shows you where feces were that day — they don’t distinguish dog and human — but they’ll show you the feces count that day around San Francisco.”

The former speaker suggested that Pelosi shares the same view of America as Vice President Kamala Harris because “they come from the center of left-wing nuttiness and all of their friends at the local country club or all of their friends when they go to a cocktail party think this craziness makes sense.”

Gingrich further insisted that Pelosi learned politics from her father and brother who “were the mayors of Baltimore.” He said Pelosi has spent so many years in politics that she still “operates like a genuine machine politician of the old order and she doesn’t mind abusing power. She doesn’t mind running over people.”

Levin noted that it was “also interesting how the press react to her,” suggesting reporters don’t “dare step out of line and ask her tough questions: she dismisses you, she diminishes you.”

Pelosi brought an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump when the House of Representatives voted Jan. 13 to impeach Trump for the second time for allegedly inciting insurrection, after a rally turned into a riot as a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. (RELATED: Pelosi Touts $3.6 Billion Mail-In Voting Proposal, Calls It ‘Voting At Home’)

Ten House Republicans voted to impeach Trump, led by Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

Pelosi recently said that Republican members of Congress who want to bring firearms into the House for their own protection are “the enemy [that] is within.”