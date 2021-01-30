REVIEW: ‘The Little Things’ Is An Above Average Movie, But It’s Not Among Denzel Washington’s Best

Denzel Washington’s new movie “The Little Things” is out, and it’s pretty solid.

As many of you know, I’ve been super excited for the film ever since I saw the first preview. Friday night, I grabbed some beers, beef stroganoff and fired it up. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Without spoiling anything, I liked the movie. It follows two police officers (Washington and Rami Malek) hunting a suspected serial killer, who is played by the incredibly creepy Jared Leto.

Of course, nothing is as simple as it seems, and the film dives into the ethical questions and Washington’s character’s background.

I don’t want to brag, but I did call the ending of the movie before it happened. It’s not too obvious, but the clues are there.

Now, will “The Little Things” be remembered among Washington’s greatest hits? No chance. It’s a good movie, but it doesn’t even come close to touching classics like “Remember the Titans” or “Training Day.”

It’s an intriguing movie worth watching for sure, but it’s far from his best. Overall, I’d give it a 6.8/10, which is a very high score for me.

If you’re looking for something to watch, you can fire up “The Little Things” on HBO Max. For those of you who have seen it, let me know your thoughts in the comments!