Body Of Duck Hunter Charged With Murdering Two Men Found In Swamp

A 70-year-old man charged with murdering two fellow duck hunters was found dead Saturday in Reelfoot Lake, Tenn., according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

"The body of David Vowell has been recovered in the waters of Reelfoot Lake," the TBI tweeted Saturday. "He was located around 3 p.m., today, near the area of the incident. His identity has been confirmed and an autopsy will be performed."

Vowell was charged with two counts of first-degree murder Tuesday for the deaths of Zachery Grooms, 25, and Chance Black, 26, according to The Jackson Sun.

Grooms and Black were hunting ducks by the lake early on Jan. 25 with a third person, Jeffrey Crabtree, when Vowell approached Grooms and allegedly shot him.

Vowell also allegedly shot Black before Crabtree snatched the firearm from Vowell and hit him in the face with the weapon’s butt-end, briefly knocking him senseless, according to the witness statement Crabtree provided investigators, the Sun reported.

Crabtree took the two victims to a boat and tried to give them medical attention, according to his statement, while Vowell walked towards the bank and then drove away.

The search that led to the discovery of Vowell’s body was conducted in an extremely rural area, the Reelfoot Lake State Park, near Tennessee’s borders with Missouri and Kentucky, ABC 11 reported. Reelfoot Lake itself is 15,000 acres wide, encircled by thick swampland packed with cypress trees.

The body will undergo an autopsy, after which the cause of death will be released, District Attorney General Tommy Thomas said, WPSD Local 6 reported.