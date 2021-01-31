HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Gets Embarrassed By Penn State

Wisconsin was embarrassed Saturday by Penn State during a 81-71 loss.

Entering the game, I said the Badgers needed to keep our momentum high after coming off a win over Maryland.

Well, that certainly didn’t happen! We lost to one of the worst teams in major college basketball, and at no point of the game were we ever in control.

We didn’t just lose. We got lit up.

I truly do not understand this team at all. I just don’t get why we look so bad on some days and so awful on others.

All Penn State did was double down in the post and our offense struggled to do anything. If that’s all it takes to beat Wisconsin, then we’re cooked for March Madness.

To make matters much worse, I also live bet the entire game because in my mind, I thought there was no way in hell we could lose to Penn State.

As I sat in my buddy’s living room drinking Miller Lites, I just kept believing we were going to make a comeback.

It never happened! Now, we play PSU again this Tuesday. Let’s hope like hell we get some revenge. Sitting at 13-5 is not where any of us want to be.