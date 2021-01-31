Jared Goff Says He’s ‘Excited’ To Be On A Team That ‘Appreciates’ Him

Jared Goff sounds happy to be the newest member of the Detroit Lions.

Goff was shipped from the Rams to the Detroit Lions along with some draft picks in return for Matthew Stafford. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Detroit is dealing QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff, per sources. Two former No. 1 overall picks trading places in the first blockbuster NFL trade of 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2021

His reaction? He’s happy to be out of Los Angeles. He told Michael Silver, “I’m just excited to be somewhere that I know wants me and appreciates me.”

I spoke to Jared Goff after he was traded to the Lions. He told me, “I’m just excited to be somewhere that I know wants me and appreciates me.” Column coming later today, and we’ll have more on @nflnetwork at 6 p.m. Eastern/3 p.m. Pacific @AroundTheNFL — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 31, 2021

While Goff might be happy to be with the Lions, let me go ahead and make it crystal clear that I’m not happy at all about him being on the team.

He has a terrible contract the Lions now have to eat, and the Rams pretty much had to pay us off with draft picks to take him.

This has disaster written all over it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Goff (@jaredgoff)

I’m still scratching my head as to why we had to take Goff. I just don’t get it. Are we rebuilding and trying to win championships down the road?

If so, Goff isn’t the answer at all. We need Justin Fields. We need somebody else. What we damn sure don’t need is Goff and his terrible deal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Goff (@jaredgoff)

I’m happy he’s excited, but damn, I just can’t swallow the fact Jared Goff is going to be starting for the Lions week one.