Editorial

Jared Goff Says He’s ‘Excited’ To Be On A Team That ‘Appreciates’ Him

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 27: Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Jared Goff sounds happy to be the newest member of the Detroit Lions.

Goff was shipped from the Rams to the Detroit Lions along with some draft picks in return for Matthew Stafford. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His reaction? He’s happy to be out of Los Angeles. He told Michael Silver, “I’m just excited to be somewhere that I know wants me and appreciates me.”

While Goff might be happy to be with the Lions, let me go ahead and make it crystal clear that I’m not happy at all about him being on the team.

He has a terrible contract the Lions now have to eat, and the Rams pretty much had to pay us off with draft picks to take him.

This has disaster written all over it.

 

I’m still scratching my head as to why we had to take Goff. I just don’t get it. Are we rebuilding and trying to win championships down the road?

If so, Goff isn’t the answer at all. We need Justin Fields. We need somebody else. What we damn sure don’t need is Goff and his terrible deal.

 

I’m happy he’s excited, but damn, I just can’t swallow the fact Jared Goff is going to be starting for the Lions week one.