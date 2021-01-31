Dodger Stadium’s COVID-19 Vaccination Site Temporarily Shut Down After Protesters Gather At Entrance

Los Angeles’ vaccination super site at Dodger Stadium was shut down Saturday after approximately 50 protesters gathered outside the main entrance.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) closed the main entrance to the site at 2 p.m., with several LAPD officers responding to the scene following the site’s closure, according to The Los Angeles Times. No arrests were made, according to an LAPD spokesperson.

Andrea Garcia, a spokesperson for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, said even with the 55-minute interruption, no appointments were terminated.

“We remain committed to vaccinating Angelenos as quickly and safely as possible,” Garcia said, according to the LA Times.

The protesters, who mainly consisted of anti-vaccine groups, reportedly held picket signs reading “Save your soul TURN BACK NOW” and “Tell Bill Gates To Go Vaccinate Himself.”

At around 3:00 p.m. the site reopened, and operations resumed back to normal.

“We will not be deterred or threatened. Dodger Stadium is back up and running,” Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted after the site reopened.

The Dodger Stadium incident is the latest recorded protest by “anti-COVID “groups, the LA Times reported. (RELATED: ‘Great News, But They Should Have Done It Earlier’: Los Angeles Restaurants Begin Opening After Months Of Brutal Lockdown Orders)

Earlier on in the pandemic, maskless protesters gathered at businesses, including Tin Horn Flats in Burbank, a Target on Beverly Boulevard, and the Glendale mall, deterring customers.

Mayor Garcetti issued a warning after a Century City protest that occurred on Jan. 4.

“We won’t have officers who are standing by witnessing that. We will take action,” Garcetti said, according to the LA Times. “And don’t test us on this, because you will find yourself in jail, cited or dealing with prosecution.”