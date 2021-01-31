‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs Mike Lindell

“Saturday Night Live’s” Weekend Update segment included a spoof of My Pillow founder Mike Lindell.

The spoof featured a blue shirt-clad Beck Bennett appearing as Lindell, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump who was banned from Twitter last week for what the social media network called “repeated violations” of its civic integrity policy.

WATCH:

‘SNL’ comedian Colin Jost began the skit by asking Lindell about repeated claims that the November 2020 election was fraudulent, a narrative that incited pro-Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

“Well, hold on there, Buck-o,” Bennett’s Lindell replied indignantly. “I didn’t inspire no insurrection, nobody! I’m just a normal American ex-crack addict turned pillow CEO and adviser to a former president.”

When asked about claims that Lindell brought documents about “martial law” to Trump at the White House, Lindell called it a “standard pillow meeting.”

“I suggested the military overthrow the government,” he said. “If that’s not democracy, I don’t know what is.”

"Dude, Dominion is threatening to sue you, and now Kohl's and Bed, Bath & Beyond, they're pulling MyPillow from the stores. Doesn't that bother you?" asked Jost.

“Not at all, Colin, because you can always buy my book,” Lindell replied before reading a passage from his autobiography.