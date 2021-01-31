Capitol Police Refuse Congresswoman’s Request To Allow Sledding On Capitol

The Capitol Police won’t allow sledding for now at the Capitol Complex due to security reasons and the coronavirus rules, their communications director told the Daily Caller News Foundation Sunday.

“Unfortunately, due to the current security posture, COVID-19 restrictions, and the deconstruction of the Inaugural platform, we cannot permit sledding on the Capitol Complex at this time, ” Eva M. Malecki, communications director for the United States Capitol Police, told the DCNF.

“We, however, look forward to welcoming sledders back in the future.”

Democratic D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton urged the police to permit sledding at the Capitol on Sunday and the upcoming week before the storm, according to a Saturday statement. The congresswoman said that although the complex has been shut down following the Jan. 6 riots, sledding can be safely executed if the grounds are open to “only children and adults accompanied by children with sleds or other sled-like devices.” (RELATED: Man Snowed Into His Car For 10 Hours Without Heat Allegedly Due To Negligent Snow Plow)

“The west side of the Capitol is well known as perhaps the best place for sledding in D.C.’s high-density urban environment. Annually, I get a provision included in the Legislative Branch Appropriations bill directing the Capitol Police to allow sledding on Capitol grounds,” Norton said in the statement.

“This could be the only snowstorm D.C. gets this winter, and may be one of the best for sledding in years. Children and their parents should be able to enjoy sledding on one of the best hills in the city,” Norton said in her statement.

“Sledding is a simple, childhood thrill. It is the least we can allow for our resilient children this winter season,” Norton said in her statement.

Norton didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

