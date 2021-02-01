Alan Dershowitz Nominates Jared Kushner And Deputy For Nobel Peace Prize

Harvard professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz nominated former White House advisor Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Dershowitz, who is eligible to make such nominations due to his position with Harvard Law School, nominated Kushner and Berkowitz for the prize on Sunday based on their roles in securing a series of peace deals known as the Abraham Accords, according to Reuters. (RELATED: President Trump Mediates Agreement For Normalization Between Israel And Bahrain)

Kushner and Berkowitz were instrumental in the negotiation process that eventually led to four deals normalizing the relationships between Israel and several other nations — Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan. All four deals were brokered by former President Donald Trump in the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

“The Nobel Peace Prize is not for popularity. Nor is it an assessment of what the international community may think of those who helped bring about peace,” Dershowitz wrote in his letter to the committee, appearing to preempt a possible political argument against awarding the prize to Kushner. “It is an award for fulfilling the daunting criteria set out by Alfred Nobel in his will.”

Kushner issued a statement saying that he was honored to have been nominated for the award. former President Trump has also been nominated for the prize, which is set to be awarded in October.