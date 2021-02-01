Former Seattle Seahawks Player Chad Wheeler Pleads Not Guilty To Domestic Violence Charges

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Chad Wheeler pleaded not guilty to multiple charges stemming from an alleged domestic dispute.

Wheeler pleaded not guilty to first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest Monday morning during his arraignment at King County’s Maleng Regional Justice Center, according to ESPN.

Chad Wheeler pleads not guilty in domestic violence case https://t.co/T2rZXMQfLk — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 1, 2021

Wheeler remains in home detention in Washington while he awaits his next hearing on Feb. 11, the outlet reported. (RELATED: The Seahawks Won’t Resign Chad Wheeler After He Was Accused Of Domestic Violence)

Wheeler has been accused of strangling his girlfriend twice until she lost consciousness, ESPN reported. Both have described the moment as a “manic episode,” according to the outlet.

“Events happened over the weekend that transpired from a manic episode,” Wheeler said on Twitter. “I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused to Alleah and her family.”

“I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me,” he continued. “The most important thing right now is that Alleah gets the care she needs and I get help. Both are happening.”

Wheeler went on to say that he is going to “walk away” from football.

“It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another,” Wheeler said. “I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed.”