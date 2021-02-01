‘Awful And Appalling’: George Conway Says He ‘Didn’t Know’ Co-Founder Of Lincoln Project John Weaver ‘Very Well’

Co-founder of The Lincoln Project George Conway denied knowing co-founder John Weaver “very well” in a Monday appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Host Mika Brzezinski asked Conway about the allegations of online harassment brought against Weaver during his appearance, saying that she would be “remiss” not to ask him “directly about this issue.”

“Yeah, it’s terrible, and awful, and appalling, and unfathomable. I didn’t know John very well. I frankly only spoke to him a couple times on the phone early on in the Lincoln project,” Conway responded. “It’s almost — I don’t even know what to say. It’s just terrible. It leaves me speechless, frankly.”

Weaver has been accused of online harassment against 21 men, according to a report from The New York Times. He admitted in January to sending “inappropriate” messages to multiple men and announced that he was gay, as previously reported by The Hill.

The Lincoln Project scrubbed some references to Weaver from its website in the days following the initial report on the messages. They also released a statement on Jan. 31 calling Weaver a “predator, a liar, and an abuser.”

This is the first time that any of the group’s founders have addressed the matter, despite this being the 18th time they have appeared on MSNBC since the allegations broke. (RELATED: MSNBC Did Not Ask Lincoln Project Founders About John Weaver Despite Booking Them 17 Times After The Story First Broke)

Conway’s claim that he doesn’t know Weaver “very well” raises questions about their familiarity since the two wrote an op-ed together in The New York Times in Dec. 2019, in addition to being co-founders of the same organization.

Brzezinski did not press Conway further on the issue, only following his answer by thanking him for being on the show.