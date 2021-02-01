Report: Three People Fatally Shot In Murder-Suicide Following Argument About Snow Removal

Three people were reportedly fatally shot in northeastern Pennsylvania when an argument over snow removal turned into a murder-suicide, numerous sources reported.

A husband and wife were reportedly found shot to death in the street in Plains Township, located in Luzerne County. The body of the suspected shooter was found in a nearby residence, with a wound that appeared to be self-inflicted, District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said, according to CBS Philadelphia.

“Video surveillance obtained from the scene reveals that the shooter removes a firearm, which was concealed in his clothing, directly approaches the first victim and opens fire…” https://t.co/lMvWes3ZTs — CBS2 News (@CBS2Boise) February 1, 2021

The gunfire reportedly occurred at almost 9 a.m. Monday, when neighbors said that they heard about a dozen gunshots, according to ABC 27. All three people were pronounced dead by the county coroner before noon. Police called the incident a murder-suicide.

Salavantis said that a preliminary investigation showed that there was a long-running dispute between the three people, and the dispute became deadly that morning after a “disagreement over snow disposal,” CBS reported. (RELATED: A Pack Of Camels Play In The Snow Following Winter Storm In Denver)

The shooter, who was not identified, left his residence and shot the couple, “killing both husband and wife,” Salavantis said.

The couple was not identified by officials.