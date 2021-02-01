REPORT: Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Two Women Livestreamed Himself With The Dead Bodies

A man from Sacramento, California, who allegedly killed two women in an apartment and live streamed himself with the dead bodies was arrested by the police on Jan 30.

The Vacaville Police Department apprehended 29-year-old Raymond Michael Weber at the Rocky Hill Veterans Apartments after responding to a call from a woman who said she saw the suspect’s livestream, which showed him armed inside one of the apartments with two women lying on the floor, according to KTLA.

“The video showed the man carrying a handgun and two women lying on the floor- not moving,” the Vacaville Police Department stated in a Facebook post.

UPDATE: Raymond Michael Weber (29, Sacramento) was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail on two charges of… Posted by Vacaville Police Department on Saturday, January 30, 2021

When the police arrived at the apartment complex, Weber reportedly barricaded himself inside the apartment and a SWAT team and negotiators were called. However, attempts to negotiate with the suspect were unsuccessful. Weber was wanted for an outstanding warrant for various felonies like domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Facebook post. (RELATED: 2 Killed During Hostage Situation At Texas Children’s Medical Center)

After evacuating other units in the apartment complex, the police deployed “distraction devices and chemical agents” to get Weber to surrender. The officers eventually got into the apartment and arrested Weber following a brief struggle in which one of the officers used taser.

The names of the two deceased women are being withheld until their next-of-kin are notified of their deaths, according to the police department’s Facebook post. Weber is being held on the Solano County Jail on two murder charges.