Record Label Drops Marilyn Manson Following Allegations Of Abuse

The record label Lomo Vista dropped musician Marilyn Manson on Monday after he was accused of domestic violence by ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood.

The record label announced it would not be promoting Manson’s new album “effective immediately,” according to Variety.

Evan Rachel Wood Says Ex Marilyn Manson “Horrifically Abused” Her for Years https://t.co/HXMC5PAplk — E! News (@enews) February 1, 2021

"In light of today's disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately," Lomo Vista said in a statement to Variety. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

Wood has spoken about being a victim of domestic violence in the past, according to Variety. In an Instagram post she named Manson as her abuser.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood said in a statement Monday. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”