Report: Biden State Department Spokeswoman Called Police The ‘Largest Threat’ To National Security

The State Department’s new deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter reportedly called police the “largest threat to U.S. national security” in a 2016 Facebook post, according to a screenshot obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

“The largest threat to U.S. national security are U.S. cops. Not ISIS, not Russian hackers, not anyone or anything else,” the post read according to the Washington Free Beacon. “If y’all don’t wake up and rise up to this truth, the genocide against Blacks in America will continue until we are near extinct. That’s not the world I seek to live in or create for myself and those around me.”

“Largest Threat to U.S. National Security are U.S. Cops” Biden @StateDeputySPOX Jalina Porter via @Kredo0 https://t.co/yNgjW0N7GJ — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 31, 2021

Porter’s public profile on Facebook does not display the post, suggesting that its accessibility may be controlled by the platform’s user privacy settings or that the post has since been deleted.

Her comments were made Sept. 20, 2016 and appear to reference the fatal shooting of Terence Crutcher by police officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A patrol car’s dashboard camera showed Crutcher raising his hands and walking towards the officers before being fatally shot.

“An unarmed Black man takes a knee for justice, bigots riot,” Porter wrote in the post according to the Washington Free Beacon. “An unarmed black man (with his hands raised) takes a bullet and dies, these same bigots are silent. Explain this to me, please.”

Porter was press secretary for the Truman National Security Project at the time of the post, according to her LinkedIn profile. The foreign policy think tank previously included Hunter Biden among its board of directors and hosted now Secretary of State Antony Blinken as a keynote speaker in 2016. (RELATED: Senate Confirms Antony Blinken As Secretary Of State)

Before her appointment as the State Department’s deputy spokesperson, Porter was communications director for former Democratic Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, according to the Washington Free Beacon. Richmond now serves as a senior advisor to President Joe Biden.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the State Department for comment.