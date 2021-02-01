Rob Gronkowski Gives 4 Healthcare Workers Super Bowl Tickets

Rob Gronkowski gave some fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the surprise of a lifetime ahead of Super Bowl LV.

The Bucs tweeted a video Monday morning of Gronk video calling four medical workers and surprising them with tickets to the Super Bowl matchup against the Chiefs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the heartwarming video in the tweet below.

Four local healthcare heroes were under the impression they would not be attending #SBLV… until now. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2021

This is the kind of content that we love to see. This is the kind of stuff that makes even the hardest of people smile.

Gronk is one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet, and he just casually gave away four Super Bowl tickets to some healthcare workers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk)

For those of you who don’t know the Super Bowl will actually have a lot of healthcare workers in attendance this year.

The league is setting aside more than 7,000 tickets for healthcare workers to attend the Sunday game.

NFL announced that Super Bowl LV in Tampa will host 22,000 fans — 7,500 of which will be vaccinated healthcare workers being given free tickets to the game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2021

Props to Gronk for making these fans’ days with the kind gesture.