‘Simpsons’ Writer Marc Wilmore Dead At 57 From COVID-19

Marc Wilmore, known for his work on “The Simpsons,” has died at 57 after battling COVID-19 and other conditions, according to his brother Larry Wilmore.

Larry shared the news of his brother’s death Sunday on his personal Twitter account.

My sweet sweet brother, Marc Edward Wilmore, passed away last night while battling COVID and other conditions that have had him in pain for many years. My brother was the kindest, gentlest, funniest, lion of an angel I’ve ever known. I love you little brother. pic.twitter.com/Zhcg1U4Evr — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) February 1, 2021

“My sweet sweet brother, Marc Edward Wilmore, passed away last night while battling COVID and other conditions that have had him in pain for many years,” Larry wrote on Twitter. “My brother was the kindest, gentlest, funniest, lion of an angel I’ve ever known. I love you little brother.” (RELATED: Hollywood Start Lynn Kellogg, Known For Her Role In ‘Hair,’ Dies After Contracting COVID-19)

Marc began his career writing in the ’90s. He went on to make an appearance on the sketch comedy show “In Living Color.” Marc also received an Emmy nomination for his work on the show. He later went on to write for shows such as “The Tonight Show Starring Jay Leno” and “The PJs.”

Marc later became an executive producer and writer for “The Simpsons” and the animated show “F Is For Family.”

Other comedians and actors shared tributes to Marc on Twitter.

“I’m so sorry for your loss, Larry,” Matt Oswalt tweeted. “I met Marc when we worked on the Tonight Show – we played golf, laughed a lot. He was such a nice guy and will miss him.”

Another giant talent taken too soon. I had the privilege to work alongside Marc Wilmore on 3 shows (PJs, Simpsons, FIFF) for the better part of the last 23 years and he was THE funniest person in every room. And a wonderful man. He is irreplaceable. Rest In Peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/h3phCS7SH7 — Michael Price (@mikepriceinla) February 1, 2021

“Another giant talent taken too soon,” “Simpsons” writer Michael Price wrote. “I had the privilege to work alongside Marc Wilmore on 3 shows (PJs, Simpsons, FIFF) for the better part of the last 23 years and he was THE funniest person in every room. And a wonderful man. He is irreplaceable. Rest In Peace, my friend.”