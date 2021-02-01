We’ve Officially Made It To The Start Of Super Bowl Week

We officially made it to the week of the Super Bowl, and I hope all of you are as excited as I am.

It’s been a hell of a season during the coronavirus pandemic, and that’s putting it lightly. Prior to the season starting, there was serious chatter about whether or not games could even happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, the NFL pushed forward, and now we’re going to watch the Chiefs and Buccaneers play this Sunday for the Lombardi Trophy.

Against what seemed like overwhelming odds, Roger Goodell and company found a way to have a relatively smooth season.

Were there some minor hiccups along the way? Sure, but overall, the league did an insane job of building a safe atmosphere for football to be played.

This country also needs something to unify all of us right now. We need something to come together around and celebrate.

Nothing gets the job done better than the Super Bowl. Whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, none of it matters when it’s third and nine with the clock counting down in the red zone.

Nobody asks who you voted for when you’re on your sixth light beer furiously checking your bets.

On Sunday, this whole country will get to come together for the biggest sporting event of the year. It’s going to be a glorious day, and we’ve earned it.

You can catch the game at 6:30 EST on CBS! Enjoy the moment!