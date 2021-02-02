Woman Arrested After Pouring Boiling Water On Boyfriend As He Slept And Bragging About It On Snapchat

An Illinois woman was arrested after pouring boiling water on her boyfriend while he slept and then bragged about giving him severe burns on Snapchat, officials reported.

Alexis Sykes, 22, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery by caustic substance and two counts of aggravated domestic battery after dumping boiling water on her boyfriend at their suburban Chicago apartment in early January, according to the DuPage County District Attorney’s office.

Sykes recorded herself dumping the boiling water on him as he slept on the couch, and posted the video on Snapchat, prosecutors say. (RELATED: REPORT: NFL Player Chad Wheeler Arrested For Allegedly Committing Domestic Violence)

“I kinda feel bad now because he got 2&3rd degree Burns from face to waist & they rushin him to burn center but oh well (shrugging shoulder emoji) BITCH (emoji blowing kiss) n still cried & beg me to drive him to hospital,” the caption read.

Sykes then allegedly hid her boyfriend’s car keys as her boyfriend described watching his skin fall off his arms. He eventually found his keys and drove himself to the hospital, where he was then transported to Loyola University Medical Center Burn Unit where he spent nearly two weeks. His wounds required skin graft surgery.

“Dousing a sleeping man with boiling water causing serious, painful injury, as alleged in this case, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Sykes is scheduled to appear in court on March 22, and is being held on $500,000 bail.