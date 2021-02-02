Colin Cowherd Seems To Think Bill Belichick Is Coaching In The Super Bowl

Colin Cowherd seems to think Bill Belichick will be coaching the Patriots in the Super Bowl this Sunday.

During a Monday interview with Jimmy Johnson, the Fox Sports pundit referenced on multiple occasions Belichick preparing to coach Sunday in Super Bowl LV.

You can watch a clip of the interview below.

This is like…. wow. @ColinCowherd thinks Bill Belichick will be coaching in the Super Bowl on Sunday. ???? pic.twitter.com/4SgEXYRZLb — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) February 1, 2021

For anyone interested in watching the entire interview with Johnson, you can see it below.

How does this happen? How does Colin Cowherd, who is one of the highest paid men in sports media on the planet, not know the Patriots aren’t playing Sunday?

Does he think because Tom Brady is playing with the Buccaneers against the Chiefs that Bill Belichick just must be involved?

That was an incredibly strange segment, and I say that as someone who likes Colin Cowherd. I think he usually puts on a fascinating show, and I often catch his daily clips.

However, there’s no excuse for this performance. There’s no excuse for screwing up the teams in the Super Bowl with less than a week to go.

You know the first person who would expect better? Colin Cowherd.

Either way, it was pretty comical, and it’s important to remember that it’s okay to laugh. We’ll see if Cowherd addresses it during his Tuesday show of “The Herd.”