New COVID-19 Strain Could Be Vaccine-Resistant Due To New Mutation, Study Finds

A new study from Public Health England found that the COVID-19 variant first discovered in the United Kingdom in December could be more resistant to vaccines due to a new mutation, The Hill reported Tuesday.

While existing vaccines are effective against the B.1.1.7 strain, a new mutation, known as E484K, has appeared and proven to cause vaccine-resistance, The Hill reported. (RELATED: First Known Case Of Brazilian Coronavirus Variant Strain Detected In US).

Johnson & Johnson and Novavax provided data showing that their vaccines are not as effective against strains with the new mutation, The Hill reported.