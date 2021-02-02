2 FBI Agents Killed, 3 Wounded While Serving Warrant To Florida Man Who Reportedly Possessed Child Pornography

Two FBI agents were fatally shot and three others were injured while serving a warrant to a man suspected of possessing child pornography Tuesday morning, The New York Times reported.

The five agents were shot during the Sunrise, Florida, incident, a federal law enforcement official said, the Miami Herald reported. The suspect is suspected to have fatally shot himself after locking himself in his fortified home for several hours.

Two agents were taken to a hospital and were in stable condition, The Times reported. (RELATED: FBI Agent Reportedly Involved In Shooting On Train Near National Institutes Of Health, Walter Reed Hospital)

The scene was later declared safe, but residents of the neighborhood were “unable to leave their communities due to the traffic shutdown” while the investigation continues, according to the Sunrise Police Department.

*Update* 9:04am: The scene is safe but due to the ongoing investigation, affected neighborhoods in the area of Water Terrace on Nob Hill Road are still asked to remain at their homes until we are able to open Nob Hill Rd for travel. Thank you for your patience as understanding. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) February 2, 2021

It was initially unclear how many people were injured during the shooting and their conditions are unknown, the Associated Press reported. Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and met at a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the shooting victims were reportedly taken.

A media perimeter was set up near the home and most of the surrounding roads were closed to traffic, according to the Sunrise Police Department.

The Sunrise Police Department did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

