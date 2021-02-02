Actor Known For ‘All The President’s Men,’ ‘Into The Wild’ Dies At 95

Actor Hal Holbrook, known for his portrayal of Mark Twain and Deep Throat, died on Jan. 23.

Holbrook’s assistant Joyce Cohen confirmed his death Monday night to the New York Times. Holbrook died at his Beverly Hills home. He was 95 years old at the time of his death.

Holbrook began acting while serving for the Army during World War II, the outlet reported. Holbrook performed while stationed in Newfoundland. (RELATED: ‘Simpsons’ Writer Marc Wilmore Dies At 57 From COVID-19)

Holbrook was well-known for his role as Mark Twain in his one-man show he began doing while studying at Denison University in Ohio. Holbrook would go on to play Twain throughout the rest of his acting career, The New York Times reported.

“There was so much to learn and it was all fun — but the best part was getting a laugh from an audience,” Holbrook said in his memoir of playing Twain. “That was like drowning in candy.”

Holbrook also played roles in “All The President’s Men” and “Into The Wild.” The actor was nominated for an Oscar for his work in “Into The Wild.”