Hitler’s Toilet Seat Up For Auction After Years In Soldier’s House

Adolf Hitler’s toilet seat from his retreat in Bavaria is up for auction after spending years in a soldier’s home, according to a listing on liveauctioneers.

The listing says that the toilet seat was taken by a U.S soldier at then end of World War II.

“The ruins of the Berghof were entered by American M.P. Ragnvald C. Borch … the first Allied troops to reach Hitler’s home. According to a detailed letter of provenance signed by our consignor, Borch’s son, when he arrived on the scene, the soldier was told ‘Get what you want,'” the listing said. “He made his way to Hitler’s bedroom, taking a World War I armored vest on display and two oil paintings. He saw the toilet seat and removed it … ”

When Borch was asked by another M.P why he grabbed the toilet seat, he replied, "Where do you think Hitler put his ass?"

Borch had the toilet seat shipped back to the United States where his family has had it on display in their New Jersey home since. Now it is being sold by Borch’s son, according to the listing’s description.

The opening bid is set at $5,000, but the price is expected to reach anywhere between $10,000 and $15,000, according to the listing.