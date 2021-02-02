Joe Biden, Jill Biden Pay Respects To Fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden left the White House late Tuesday evening to pay their respects to fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

President Biden arrived at the US Capitol to pay his respects to fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, whose remains are lying in honor in the Rotunda, less than four weeks after he died after responding to the riot that erupted in the building https://t.co/rpL6F4fPpn — CNN (@CNN) February 3, 2021

The president and first lady approached the table, where a folded flag was placed in Sicknick’s honor. Sicknick was granted the honor of lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda after he lost his life defending the Capitol from rioters Jan. 6. (RELATED: Psaki Says White House Is ‘Watching The Potential For Violence’ During Impeachment Defense)

President Biden just arrived at the Capitol to pay respects to Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died from injuries sustained during the Jan. 6 mob attack. Sicknick is lying in honor in the rotunda, the fifth person since 1998 to receive the honor. — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) February 3, 2021

Biden touched the table with his right hand before he and the first lady both placed their hands over their hearts.

WATCH:

CNN’s Don Lemon spoke with Dana Bash and Chris Cuomo as they watched the scene play out.

“Chris, Dana was talking about the empathy of Joe Biden before the president came in to the Capitol, this president also a very religious man,” Lemon said. “Walking up to the table, putting his right hand on the table, and then over his heart. And then visit — and then going over to look at some of the flowers and really shaking his head. And a collective sigh, I’m sure, across the country, of grief. A moment that made me tear up. I cannot believe where we are, but hopefully we’ll get beyond it to a much better place.”