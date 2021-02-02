Johnny Manziel Arrives In Georgia For The Fan Controlled Football League

Johnny Manziel is geared up for a return to football.

In a video shared by TMZ, the Texas A&M Heisman winner arrived Monday night in Georgia to prepare for the start of the Fan Controlled Football League. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The FCF is a league where fans have pretty much complete control over everything, including play-calling. Manziel will play as the QB of the Zappers.

I have no idea what this league will be like, but it should be fun to see how Johnny Football does. Clearly, he’s never going to play at a high level again, and he seems okay with that.

The reality of the situation is that Manziel doesn’t need to be playing in the NFL or the CFL in order to move the needle.

The FCF is perfect for him. He can just go out there and play with minimal effort, light up the scoreboard, attract some eyeballs and have a few beers with the boys afterwards.

The FCF sounds like it was designed specifically for him.

You can catch the league starting February 13 on Twitch. It should be a fun time!