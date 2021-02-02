Ken Jennings Explains How He’s Honoring The Late Alex Trebek Each Night

Ken Jennings explained that he’s honoring the late host of “Jeopardy!” Alex Trebek each night with a special “sign-off.”

“‘Thanks, Alex’ was suggested as a sign-off by executive producer Mike Richards, and I’m glad he did,” the guest host of the popular game show shared on Twitter. The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Announces He Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer)

“There wouldn’t be a show without Alex,” he added. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Begins New Season Of ‘Jeopardy!’ After Completing Cancer Treatment)

He was replying to a follower’s tweet that read, “Every single time @KenJennings thanks Alex at the end of @Jeopardy, I get all choked up. I hope he never stops.”

Here is a clip from a recent show in which Jennings thanks viewers for watching and thanks Trebek.

As previously reported, the legendary contestant took over hosting duties following Trebek’s death. The final pre-recorded taped episodes of the show with Trebek as the host aired in January.

The famed game show host lost his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in November. He was 80 years old.