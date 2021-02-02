REPORT: Mariah Carey’s Sister Sues Her For $1.25 Million For Emotional Distress Caused By The Singer’s Book

Mariah Carey was sued Monday by her sister for “emotional distress” caused by the singer’s latest book, “The Meaning Behind Mariah Carey,” according to People magazine.

Carey’s older sister, Alison, is seeking $1.25 million after she claimed the singer intentionally inflicted “emotional distress” by including stories about her in the book, according to court documents obtained by People magazine.

Mariah Carey’s Sister Sues Singer for $1.25 Million, Alleges ‘Infliction of Emotional Distress’​ https://t.co/5KgoJ1accI — People (@people) February 2, 2021

Alison accused Carey of being “heartless, vicious [and] vindictive” in the memoir. She claimed since the memoir was released she has turned to “alcohol abuse” and has been “uncharacteristically tearful,” according to People magazine. (RELATED: Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account Hacked, Racist Tweets Posted)

Alison cited an excerpt of the book where Carey accused her sister of feeding Carey valium, trying to “pimp her out and of [throwing] a cup of boiling hot tea on her,” People reported. Alison claimed Carey “presented no evidence to substantiate.”

“[Carey] also callously dismisses [Alison] as her ‘ex’ sister,” the document read, as reported by People magazine. “But instead of saying no more about her, [Carey] used her book to humiliate and embarrass plaintiff as stories about the memoir appeared in newspapers around the world, on TV and across the Internet, most of them with headlines repeating defendant’s allegations — all of them published without giving [Alison] any opportunity to respond.”