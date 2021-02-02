Marilyn Manson Denies Abuse Allegations As Porn Star Jenna Jameson Says He Wanted To Burn Her Alive

Musician Marilyn Manson denied abuse allegations brought forward by multiple women Monday.

Manson shared his statement of denial on his personal Instagram account Monday.

Marilyn Manson denies abuse allegations as actors rally behind Evan Rachel Wood https://t.co/vs6kfRaZqT — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 2, 2021

“Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” Manson said in the Instagram post. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.” (RELATED: Record Label Drops Marilyn Manson Following Allegations Of Abuse)

Manson was accused by ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood of abuse Monday. Other ex-girlfriends have also come forward to accuse Manson of abuse along with porn star Jenna Jameson.

“We didn’t go out long because I cut it off after he would nonchalantly say he fantasized about burning me alive,” Jameson told the Daily Mail on Monday.

“Once he started speaking to me violently, I was like … goodbye, Brian,” Jameson said, referring to Manson’s real name.

Jameson also revealed he liked to bite during sexual activities.

“Also the bruises from him biting me weren’t fun,” Jameson told the outlet. “Sexually he liked to bite, and it was disconcerting.”