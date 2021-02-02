Matt LaFleur Says Aaron Rodgers Will ‘Absolutely’ Be The QB For The Packers Going Forward

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur wants people to know quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be sticking around.

There’s been nonstop chatter about Rodgers future ever since the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs, and LaFleur is doing his best to calm the rough waters. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Aaron Rodgers: “A lot of guys futures, they’re uncertain, myself included.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 25, 2021

According to Ryan Wood, LaFleur said Monday that Rodgers will be in Green Bay “for a long time.” When discussing the situation, he stated, “Is that a trick question? Absolutely. There’s no doubt about it. You’re talking about the guy who’s going to win the MVP of the league. We’re not in this position without him.”

Matt LaFleur reiterates Aaron Rodgers will be here “for a long time” as #Packers QB: “Is that a trick question? Absolutely. There’s no doubt about it. You’re talking about the guy who’s going to win the MVP of the league. We’re not in this position without him.” — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) February 1, 2021

I really don’t understand people who think Rodgers has one foot out the door and is going to leave. Until I see it with my own eyes, I refuse to believe it’s happening.

Rodgers had arguably the best season of his career, the Packers have tons of talent on offense and both sides would be foolish to pursue a split.

The NFL superstar made some comments while emotional about his future and people ran with them.

“It wasn’t my decision.” Aaron Rodgers on Packers coach Matt LaFleur deciding to kick a field goal on 4th down late in the 4th quarter. (via @CBSSportsHQ)pic.twitter.com/aThJYXgT2f — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 25, 2021

Trust me, he’s not going anywhere. Rodgers will be sticking around for at least a few more seasons, and I’d bet just about anything on it.