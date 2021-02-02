Matthew McConaughey Stars In A Super Bowl Commercial For Doritos

Matthew McConaughey’s Super Bowl commercial for Doritos is out, and it’s pretty great.

The “True Detective” star is in a commercial for the 3D version of the chips, and spends the commercial walking around as a flat version of himself. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In case you didn’t already guess, McConaughey hit a home run. You can give it a watch below.

What are we thinking about this commercial? I love it! I absolutely love it! The person at Doritos responsible for thinking of hiring McConaughey deserves a monster raise.

Get that person a stack of cash!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey)

We all know McConaughey moves the needle, and now the whole country will get to see him star in a Doritos promo during the biggest event of the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey)

While we’re here, let’s also take a moment to remember Matthew McConaughey’s awesome Lincoln commercials. I’m not sure those will ever be topped.

As always, McConaughey manages to steal the scene. It should also be a ton of fun seeing what other commercials we get this Sunday.

It’s time to start getting excited!