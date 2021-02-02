Harris-Backed Bail Fund Freed Rioter Twice. He’s Now Charged With 3 New Felonies

A Minneapolis man who was twice bailed out by a fund once supported by Vice President Kamala Harris has been arrested again and is facing three new felony charges while under investigation for a possible gun crime, Minnesota prosecutors said.

Thomas Moseley, 29, had previously been arrested and released for cases that involved damaging a police precinct in August as well as rioting in December, according to the Hennepin County’s Attorney Office.

Due to an incident that transpired after his most recent release, Moseley is now under investigation for allegedly attempting to purchase semi-automatic weapons from a gun store on both Jan. 7 and 12 using straw buyers, according to the press release. Moseley was allegedly in possession of marijuana, cocaine and psilocyn mushrooms.

Moseley faces three counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, according to the Hennepin County’s Attorney Office.

Moseley was apprehended Oct. 15 during a protest outside the courthouse where the four former officers involved in the death of George Floyd were appearing, according to the complaint. Officers at the courthouse recognized Moseley and knew he was suspected of damaging a police precinct on Aug. 15 and arrested him. Officers found a gun in his waistband, according to the complaint.

Another criminal complaint states that after Moseley was arrested in October, police obtained a search warrant for his truck after officers smelled marijuana. After a search officers uncovered marijuana, cocaine and psilocyn mushrooms. They also found several guns, numerous magazines, a hatchet, a crowbar and other miscellaneous items, according to the complaint.

In December, Moseley allegedly participated in a riot while armed with a knife, according to a separate criminal complaint.

Moseley managed to post the $5,000 bail for the property damage and earlier gun possession charges through the Minnesota Freedom Fund, according to the press release. Moseley and others also posted bail for the December riot, with the Minnesota Freedom Fund paying $60,000, according to the press release.

Hennepin County Jail records indicate Moseley remains in custody.

Vice President Kamala Harris urged people to donate to the fund back in June amid nationwide protests. (RELATED: Adidas Touts Donations to Minnesota Freedom Fund, Which Bailed Out Convicted Domestic Abusers, Man Accused Of Sexually Penetrating Child)

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

The fund has since helped bail a father who is alleged to have molested his 15-year-old daughter, another man accused of sexually assaulting his 16-year-old niece and a woman accused of stabbing her aunt with a knife, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller.

The fund has also helped bail out six men accused of domestic violence between June and August, documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) show.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund revealed on Sept. 4 that only roughly 6% of the money it had spent since Floyd’s death had gone to help people facing protest-related charges.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Hennepin County’s Attorney Office but did not receive a response at the time of publication.