Model Julia Rose Allegedly Changes The Iconic HOLLYWOOD Sign To ‘HOLLYBOOB’

Model Julia Rose is in a shade of hot water with the law after a recent stunt in California.

According to TMZ, Rose and five other people were arrested Monday after allegedly changing the iconic HOLLYWOOD sign to read "HOLLYBOOB."

TMZ reported that a source told them the stunt was done to raise breast cancer awareness, but Rose had a bit of a different story when the police cut her loose.

She told the outlet it was done so that she could tell people to stop censoring her. Her Instagram account, which had five million followers, is no longer active.

You can listen to her explanation below.

Look, I simply don't want to live in a country where a model and her five friends get arrested for changing HOLLYWOOD to "HOLLYBOOB."

Is this America or is this communist North Korea? I thought this country was founded on protest. Whether it was done to raise awareness for breast cancer or to take a stand against deleting Instagram accounts, I’m here for it.

Oh, let’s also not forget that Rose was the model who famously flashed her chest at the World Series.

All the way around, it was a bang up job and I fully support the #FreeRose movement.