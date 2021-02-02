Patriots’ Robert Kraft Will Fly Vaccinated Health Care Workers On Team Plane To Super Bowl LV

New England Patriots surprised a group of vaccinated healthcare workers with tickets to Super Bowl LV along with a trip on the team’s plane to the big game.

“As guests of the Kraft family, 76 healthcare Super heroes are Super Bowl bound,” a tweet from the Patriots read Tuesday, along with a clip of them learning the news. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Earlier this week, Robert Kraft called to personally invite some of these heroes and thank them for their work fighting COVID-19,” the post added. (RELATED: ‘THANK YOU TOM’: Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Takes Out Full-Page Ad To Praise Brady For ’20 Amazing Years’)

In the video, the CEO of the NFL team said, “We just want you all to know we appreciate what you’ve done and what you represent.”

A second post from the team read, “A Patriotic mission, Part 2. Patriots team plane will transport 76 vaccinated healthcare workers to Super Bowl LV,” along with link about the trip to the Super Bowl.

The piece noted that 10 months ago the Patriots’ plane was flown to China to pick up and retrieve “desperately needed PPE for healthcare workers” during the pandemic. A total of 1.2 million N95 protective masks were brought to the United States, Page Six reported.

“Last April, when our plane returned with masks from China, we never could have imagined the devastation this pandemic would cause, nor could we have dreamed of the heroic stories and achievements that have come to be as a result, especially the dedication of healthcare workers on the front lines and the creation of safe and effective vaccines,” Kraft shared.

“Ten months later, it’s an honor for us to celebrate these healthcare workers by giving them a well-deserved break for a day and an opportunity to enjoy the Super Bowl, a reality that is only made possible because of the vaccines,” he added.

The team’s plane look has reportedly been changed and now includes a logo that reads, “When it’s your turn, take the shot. Get vaccinated,” the outlet noted.