REPORT: Former New York Mets Manager Mickey Callaway Accused Of Lewd Behavior Towards Multiple Female Reporters

Five women have reportedly come forward to accuse former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway of lewd behavior.

Five anonymous women claimed Callaway acted inappropriately during interviews and would comment on their appearance in an interview published Monday by The Athletic. One woman accused him of shoving his crotch in her face while she was attempting to interview him. Several of the women told The Athletic that Callaway sent them unsolicited photos of him shirtless.

Mickey Callaway once thrust his crotch near the face of a reporter as she interviewed him. In another instance, he told a journalist that, if she got drunk with him, he’d share information about the Mets. — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 2, 2021

The alleged behavior reportedly occurred over a span of five years. (RELATED: New York Mets GM Jared Porter Fired After Sending Lewd Photo To Female Reporter)

Callaway claimed any relationship he has been in was consensual in a statement to The Athletic.

“Rather than rush to respond to these general allegations of which I have just been made aware, I look forward to an opportunity to provide more specific responses,” Callaway said in a statement to The Athletic.

“Any relationship in which I was engaged has been consensual, and my conduct was in no way intended to be disrespectful to any women involved,” he continued. “I am married and my wife has been made aware of these general allegations.”

The Los Angeles Angles have suspended Callaway from his job as a pitching coach.

“Late yesterday we were made aware of the allegations reported in The Athletic,” the organization said in a statement. “This morning we suspended Mickey Callaway, and will work closely with MLB to conduct a full investigation.”