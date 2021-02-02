Porn Star Kira Queen Claims Khabib Nurmagomedov Tried To Have Her Murdered

Porn star Kira Queen dropped an unreal accusation against UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov during a recent interview.

During an interview with @TFMbirdlaw and @TFMtoby for Total Frat Move, Queen claimed that Khabib offered a free Mercedes to anyone who would kill her. Queen further claimed that two men attempted to end her life, and one is currently doing a five-year prison stint.

However, she provided no details in the clip released by TFM as to why Khabib allegedly offered the hit. You can watch her explain her story below.

Today we interviewed the Russian pornstar that Khabib tried to have murdered. Her story is incredibly interesting. Here’s the link https://t.co/53McyhVebx pic.twitter.com/M4SXpsOQdJ — Total Frat Move (@totalfratmove) February 1, 2021

Obviously, these are incredibly serious allegations, and they’re just allegations from Queen. Even though Khabib isn’t an American, people should still be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Having said that, you can bet the UFC isn’t going to be a fan of this story making the rounds. Khabib is arguably the greatest UFC fighter to ever live, and a major porn star is now accusing him of trying to have her whacked.

It’s the definition of a bad look.

Also, I can’t believe how calm Queen was recounting her allegations. She just talked about it like she was ordering a drink at a bar.

She’s accusing one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet of offering up a car to have her killed and she’s talking about it like I talk about a football game.

Apparently, she’s pretty calm and collected under pressure.

We’ll see if Khabib responds to the allegations, but this might be the best out of the octagon story we’ve heard in the UFC in a long time.