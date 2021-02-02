Post Malone Stars In a New Super Bowl Commercial For Bud Light

Bud Light has dropped its new Super Bowl commercial with Post Malone.

The famous singer stars in the “Bud Lights Legends” ad with several other celebrities, and it’ll air Sunday during the game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, you can watch it immediately! Fire it up below.

What are we all thinking about this commercial from Bud Light? Admittedly, I don’t really remember the ads with Cedric the Entertainer, but we all know Malone and the Bud Knight have been major figures in recent years.

In fact, I’d go as far as to say that the Bud Knight has been the most iconic representative over the brand in the past decade.

JUST IN: Bud Light’s “Dilly Dilly” ad for Super Bowl LII pic.twitter.com/OsYZ1mCedQ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 1, 2018

Posty has also been a major figure in the world of Bud Light, and he’s the perfect man for the light beer brand.

His fans are mostly dudes, and they’re almost all under the age of 30. You know who drinks Bud Light? Dudes under the age of 30 who watch football and listen to Post Malone.

For those of you who might not remember his ad from last year, you can see it below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @postmalone

Keep crushing it, Posty, and I hope you all enjoy copious amounts of beer this weekend.