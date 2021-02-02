Psaki Says White House Is ‘Watching The Potential For Violence’ During Impeachment Defense

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the White House is “watching the potential for violence” during former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial defense.

“Well, certainly reactions in the country watching the potential for violence is something that we will do closely from the White House across the country no matter what prompts it and that’s something we will certainly keep an eye on,” Psaki said.

Psaki noted that several court cases alleging election fraud had been “debunked.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that Trump’s impeachment trial would begin the week of Feb. 8. The House voted 232-197 on Jan. 13 to impeach the president a second time, charging him with one article of “incitement of insurrection.”

A mob breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6 during a protest that turned into a deadly riot against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results.

The former president’s new lawyer will defend him on the grounds that the impeachment is unconstitutional as opposed to the argument that the election was stolen, according to his team’s formal response. (RELATED: Donald Trump Announces New Impeachment Legal Team)

Five of Trump’s attorneys stepped down just days before the former president’s upcoming trial amid disputes over Trump’s legal plans, people familiar with the case told CNN.

