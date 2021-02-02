REPORT: $21.8 Billion Will Be Spent On Valentine’s Day, Men Are More Likely To Go Into Debt To Celebrate

A staggering amount of money is expected to be spent on Valentine’s Day.

According to a study from WalletHub, the romantic holiday in America is expected to come with the total price tag of $21.8 billion this year!

That’s right, folks! Americans will spend the amount of money a small country makes in a year buying roses and chocolates for February 14.

Even more interestingly, WalletHub found that men are twice as “likely than women to think a Valentine’s Day gift is worth going into credit card debt for.”

I can’t imagine thinking going into debt over a Valentine’s Day gift is a great idea. It’s not even really a real holiday!

It’s a holiday that was invented so flowers and chocolates could be sold for women! Going into debt for it is among the dumbest things I’ve ever heard.

If you really need to do something, then get a reasonable dinner at a place you like, have a few drinks and maybe pop on a movie afterwards.

There’s no need to go crazy. This isn’t rocket science. It’s a fraud holiday. If you find yourself spending more than $100, then you’re doing it all wrong.

Save your money, gentlemen. It’s just not worth balling out for, and it’s damn sure not worth going into debt over.