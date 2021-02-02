Report: Rapper Silento Has Been Arrested And Charged In Connection With Cousin’s Murder

Rapper Silento has reportedly been arrested and charged in connection with his cousin’s murder in Georgia.

The 23-year-old performer, born Ricky Hawk, has been booked on suspicion of felony murder following the death of Frederick Rooks, according to documents obtained by E! News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Sheriff’s Deputies Shoot, Kill Dijon Kizzee In LA After He Allegedly Dropped Handgun During Altercation)

According to a DeKalb County Police Department incident report, Frederick was found lying in the street with gunshot wounds to the face and leg in the early hours of Jan. 21 in a suburb of Atlanta.

The 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, the report added. A total of eight bullet casings were also found in the street near the victim.

The police report explained that neighbors called law enforcement after hearing multiple gunshots. Ring video footage from homes in the area reportedly also showed a number of vehicles fleeing the scene. (RELATED: Celebrities React To Nipsey Hussle Being Shot And Killed)

The “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” rapper has previously faced a number of legal troubles over the last year, including an arrest in 2020 after he reportedly was driving 143 mph, TMZ reported.

In September he was also arrested and charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon after the performer allegedly threatened people with a hatchet.

Silento’s manager is asking fans to send “positive vibrations” for the rapper, claiming he’s been “suffering immensely” from a “series of mental health illnesses” for “several years,” the outlet reported.

The rapper is reportedly currently being held in DeKalb County Jail.