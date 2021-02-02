REPORT: Former Texas QB Vince Young Is Now Working For The Athletic Department

Legendary Texas quarterback Vince Young has reportedly returned to the Longhorns.

According to Geoff Ketchum, Young has joined the athletic department “as a special assistant to Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte in athletics administration.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

College Football Hall of Fame quarterback Vince Young has returned to the Texas athletic department in an official capacity as a special assistant to Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte in athletics administration. — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) February 1, 2021

It’s not rare at all to see former star athletes return to their programs and take jobs in the athletic department or on specific teams.

It happens all the time, and big time recruits are often told they’ll be welcomed with open arms down the road with a job if they want one.

That’s not reportedly exactly what has happened with Young.

The man is the most recognizable quarterback in the history of Texas football, and he led the Longhorns to a national title against USC.

Unfortunately, his NFL career didn’t really workout well at all, and he’s been arrested a couple times in the past few years for allegedly driving under the influence.

Now, he’s back with the Longhorns, and hopefully, he’s taking a big step in the right direction when it comes to building a career he can have for the next couple decades.