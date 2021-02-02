‘For God’s Sake, Man!’: Rick Perry Calls John Kerry To Get Off The Private Jet If He Cares About Climate

Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry let loose on former Secretary of State John Kerry, President Joe Biden’s special envoy for climate.

Perry spoke with Fox News host Neil Cavuto during a Tuesday segment of “Your World,” and he argued that Kerry was “a pretty poor spokesperson” for climate change. (RELATED: Rick Perry Says Trump Was ‘Chosen’ By God, Critics Forget He Said The Same About Obama)

WATCH:

Cavuto began by referring to Kerry’s suggestion that Keystone XL Pipeline workers — who were displaced by Biden’s executive order — could go to work making solar panels.

“How do they transition to making, building, putting on homes and businesses solar panels? How do they do that without — without some preparation, without going back essentially to the beginning, to zero?” Cavuto asked.

“First off, John Kerry is a pretty poor spokesperson for the climate business when he hops on his private jet and the leaves a trail of emissions that is about 40 times more than what it would be if he flew first class on a, you know, United Airlines going somewhere, American airlines, one of our great airlines. Matter of fact, they probably need the work right now,” Perry replied. “So it just doesn’t square good with me.”

Perry went on to say that he believed there were a lot of Americans who really did care about the climate and wanted to take the steps they could to help preserve the planet, but that Kerry was not setting the best of examples.

“Listen, if you’re going to parrot this line that we’ve gotta do things to help the climate out, for God’s sake, man, get off your private jet and go travel with the rest of the folks out there if you’re going to move around,” Perry said.

Perry concluded by pointing out that the solar panels that Kerry had suggested oil workers should be making instead were primarily manufactured in China.

“The idea that he can so parsimoniously sit there and say, well, they can go get a job over in the solar panel business. Well, most of those folks along that pipeline can’t relocate to China,” Perry said. “Because that’s where most of those solar panels are being constructed.”