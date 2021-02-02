Editorial

REPORT: The Super Bowl Will Have 25,000 Fans In Attendance And 30,000 Cutouts In Seats

Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates toward fans before the game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Super Bowl will have a decent amount of fans in attendance Sunday when the Chiefs and Buccaneers take the field.

According to Tom Pelissero, the final count for fan attendance at Super Bowl LV is 25,000 and there will be 30,000 seats with cutouts in them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN’s Adam Schefter had previously reported that 7,500 seats at the game would be reserved for healthcare workers.

Is it going to be weird watching the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium with less than a packed house in attendance? Without a doubt. There’s no question at all that it’s going to be weird.

Having said that, I’d still rather have only 25,000 fans in attendance than none at all. It’s not even a tough call to make.

 

I think I speak for NFL fans everywhere when I say 25,000 fans down in Tampa watching Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes battle is absolutely better than nobody at all.

It’s far from perfect, but it’s the best we can do during the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Make sure to watch the game at 6:30 EST on CBS! I can’t wait!