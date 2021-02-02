Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher Pushes For Playoff Expansion

Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher really wants the playoff to expand.

The Aggies narrowly missed the field this season, and it's not a secret that Fisher wants to open things up. During a Tuesday interview with Paul Finebaum, the head coach of the Aggies said the playoff "has to go to eight teams, and maybe more…whatever it becomes."

You can listen to him break it down from his perspective below.

“I think if you’re going to really find the best teams and find ’em out, I think you have to expand the playoff.” Do you agree or disagree with Jimbo Fisher? ???? (via @finebaum, @SECNetwork) pic.twitter.com/ks9bT6G5ny — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) February 2, 2021

For the record, this isn’t exactly new for Fisher. Ever since it was clear that the Aggies weren’t getting in this past season, he’s been clear that he wants expansion.

–Jimbo Fisher: “Inevitably (the @CFBPlayoff ) has got to grow to make sure you’re getting everyone in that you need to get in.” pic.twitter.com/52mQNqFpdx — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) December 9, 2020

While I’m not a fan of Fisher seemingly complaining about missing the cut in 2020, I do agree the playoff is going to expand.

How that happens is unclear, but expansion is imminent. That much I can promise you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas A&M Football (@aggiefootball)

If I was the czar of college football (I should be), I would take all P5 conference champs and have three at-large bids.

If a G5 team goes undefeated and gets into the top 10 (ranking open to debate), then they get an auto-bid. If there are multiple G5 teams that pull that off, then the high-ranked one goes.

This doesn’t have to be rocket science. It’s just college football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas A&M Football (@aggiefootball)

One way or another, Fisher is going to turn out to be correct. Expansion is 100% going to happen.