The CDC Wants People Attending Super Bowl Parties To Limit How Many Beers They Drink

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention wants people to go easy during the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl is this Sunday between the Chiefs and Buccaneers in Tampa, and millions of fans are understandably excited. However, the CDC's suggestions for the big day won't make too many people happy.

Below are a few of the CDC’s guidelines for attending the Super Bowl or a watch party:

Limit alcohol consumption. Consuming alcohol may make you less likely to follow COVID-19 safety measures. Arrive to the venue early to avoid crowding and congested areas. Avoid using restroom facilities or concession areas at high traffic times, such as half-time or immediately at the end of the event. Avoid chanting or cheering. Stomp, clap, or bring hand-held noisemakers instead.



I hate to disappoint the CDC, but I’m not sure many people will be following these rules. Limit the beers?

Of all the days on the planet to absolutely ignore limiting your alcohol consumption, the Super Bowl is right at the top of the list.

Generally speaking, people get blitzed for the big event.

As for large gatherings in general, I’m not going to tell anyone what they should or shouldn’t do for the Super Bowl.

It’s not my place to dish out advice for your personal life during a pandemic. No matter what I say, people are going to do what they want.

Just be safe and enjoy the day! That’s really all I can say about it. I’m just not sure the CDC will really change much with its suggestions.