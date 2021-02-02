Wisconsin Receiver Danny Davis Will Return For Another Season With The Badgers

Wisconsin receiver Danny Davis will be back with the Badgers for the 2021 season.

Davis announced Monday night on Instagram that he’s returning for a fifth year with the program after his 2020 season was derailed by health issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The star receiver had been a senior, but he’s able to return because the 2020 campaign didn’t count towards eligibility during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is huge news for the Badgers. Our main weapons on offense are all returning, and it should give our offense a huge boost in 2021.

Our passing game was terrible down the stretch once Davis and Kendric Pryor started missing games. Now, both men are back in red and white in Madison.

The 2020 season might have been a disaster that concluded with a 4-3 record, but the pieces are all there to win in a huge way.

Prior to our season being hammered by coronavirus, the Badgers looked outstanding against Illinois and Michigan.

Then, we all know what happened. Coronavirus rocked the team, the roster was never the same and the losses piled up.

With Davis and Pryor returning and Graham Mertz under center, I’m very confident the Badgers can make some moves in 2021.

My optimism is very high!