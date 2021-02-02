It’s Real: Video Of Oblivious Aerobics Teacher’s Class Catches Military Coup In Background

An aerobics teacher appeared to obliviously dance her way through the Myanmar military coup Monday, a now viral video shows.

The video appears to have been filmed just as the coup was underway, according to Buzzfeed. The woman, who Twitter users quickly identified as Khing Hnin Wai, is seen busting some moves to techno-pop music as a group of military vehicles make their way past a barricade and head toward the parliament.

A woman did her regular aerobics class out in open without realizing that a coup was taking place in #Myanmar. A Military convoy reaching the parliament can be seen behind the woman as she performs aerobics. Incredible! pic.twitter.com/gRnQkMshDe — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 1, 2021

Wai’s Facebook profile indicates she’s a physical education teacher and works for the Ministry of Education.

The video spurred questions of authenticity as some pointed to her cut-off shadow in the background and suggested she filmed the video with a Croma background.

Not sure about the authenticity of the video. Some claiming it was shot with a Croma background. Hence I have posted the original link of the video above which is on Facebook. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 1, 2021

It’s fake, she’s standing in front of a green screen her shadow gives the entire thing away pic.twitter.com/Smkuzpc0cs — Kaelath The Red ???? (@Kaelath_The_Red) February 1, 2021

Other users, however, were quick to point out she was filming atop stairs, which is why her shadow only captures her lower half.

The reason why the shadow’s not continuing is because she’s dancing on a staircase. https://t.co/D7bVXVkE0v — Jane Lytvynenko (@JaneLytv) February 1, 2021

For those asking: I believe the video is very much REAL. No Chroma. Please stop conspiracy theories. I’ve done due deligence & checked all videos posted by the PE teacher from Myanmar. I’ve observed photos of the area as well. Shadow theory is rubbish. There are steps behind her. pic.twitter.com/IeHI5rMvBl — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 2, 2021

Not green screen. Appears she is standing atop the raised Royal Lotus Roundabout. See intersection to right of sat image. It is closest roundabout to the parliament and she is facing East. Shadows align w morning time. Maybe an expert like @AricToler could confirm pic.twitter.com/L1lzcDHXZJ — C H I L I (@heyitschili) February 1, 2021

It’s difficult to verify this without additional sources – which probably won’t be available for now. But I don’t see any obvious signs of editing and they have posted similar videos from same location: https://t.co/mrZ0Crj3gD – leaning towards real — HoaxEye (@hoaxeye) February 1, 2021



Despite questions of authenticity, social media users laughed over the absurdity of the video. (RELATED: Biden Threatens Sanctions Against Burma Following Military Coup – Press Secretary Says It’s A ‘Message’ To China, Other Countries)

Insane 2021 vibe https://t.co/t9cTCeK04H — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) February 1, 2021

This video is probably the first great art of the 21st century. https://t.co/I2YjruH3C5 — Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) February 1, 2021

I feel like this is a postmodernist masterpiece — [•_•] (@HeyPatrickSup) February 1, 2021

just straight vibing — Twomad (@twomad) February 2, 2021

Wai later posted other exercise videos of herself filmed at the same location, with some videos also showing her shadow is cut off.

Military forces took over the country and declared a state of emergency for one year after they detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other officials elected to the government, according to The Washington Post. The coup happened just as a new session of parliament was set to begin, according to the report.

The military forces alleged there was widespread voter fraud in the November election after the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party only won 33 seats, according to the report. The nation’s election authority reportedly found no evidence that there was any fraud.