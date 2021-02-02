World

It’s Real: Video Of Oblivious Aerobics Teacher’s Class Catches Military Coup In Background

[Twitter/Screenshot]

Brianna Lyman Reporter
An aerobics teacher appeared to obliviously dance her way through the Myanmar military coup Monday, a now viral video shows.

The video appears to have been filmed just as the coup was underway, according to Buzzfeed. The woman, who Twitter users quickly identified as Khing Hnin Wai, is seen busting some moves to techno-pop music as a group of military vehicles make their way past a barricade and head toward the parliament.

Wai’s Facebook profile indicates she’s a physical education teacher and works for the Ministry of Education.

The video spurred questions of authenticity as some pointed to her cut-off shadow in the background and suggested she filmed the video with a Croma background.

Other users, however, were quick to point out she was filming atop stairs, which is why her shadow only captures her lower half.


Despite questions of authenticity, social media users laughed over the absurdity of the video. (RELATED: Biden Threatens Sanctions Against Burma Following Military Coup – Press Secretary Says It’s A ‘Message’ To China, Other Countries)

Wai later posted other exercise videos of herself filmed at the same location, with some videos also showing her shadow is cut off.

Military forces took over the country and declared a state of emergency for one year after they detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other officials elected to the government, according to The Washington Post. The coup happened just as a new session of parliament was set to begin, according to the report.

The military forces alleged there was widespread voter fraud in the November election after the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party only won 33 seats, according to the report. The nation’s election authority reportedly found no evidence that there was any fraud.