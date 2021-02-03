Alabama Signs The Greatest Recruiting Class In College Football History

Alabama coach Nick Saban has secured the greatest recruiting class in the history of college football.

Wednesday marked another signing period, and Alabama has now found itself with the highest-rated class in history, according to 247Sports.

Alabama has signed seven five star recruits, which is 21% of all five star players in the country. In total, Alabama has 15 of the top 100 players in the country.

It’s now official, Alabama has locked in the highest-ranked recruiting class in history! Nick Saban has passed Urban Meyer’s ballyhooed 2010 Florida Gators class. Make sure to follow our #NSD Live Commitment Tracker all day for the most up-to-date info:https://t.co/1sowU6iODU pic.twitter.com/aozggq7QPt — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 3, 2021

Life sure is great when you’re Nick Saban! He locked up his seventh national title – sixth in Tuscaloosa – back in January.

He boat raced Ohio State right off the field and signed the greatest recruiting class in college football history a few weeks later.

It’s almost like he has an amazing recruiting pitch or something!

It’s almost not fair how great Nick Saban has been with the Crimson Tide. Since he took over the program in Tuscaloosa, he’s dominated the SEC and college football in general.

You can’t stop him. You can only hope to contain him and catch him on a down year when the Tide win only 12 games.

If you’re a fan of the Crimson Tide, it sounds like a great time to crack a beer and celebrate!