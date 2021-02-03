Anthony Sherman’s Truck Giveaway For Charity Started As An Incredible Prank

Kansas City Chiefs player Anthony Sherman might be the victim of the greatest prank ever pulled off.

The Chiefs fullback is currently raffling off his truck to help the E3 Ranch Foundation, which helps victims of human trafficking. However, it turns out that he had literally nothing to do with the little charity action when it started. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He explained to Pat McAfee during a Tuesday interview that baseball player Adam LaRoche, some teammates and a former Patriots player schemed up the truck giveaway as revenge. Why? Sherman dropped a bunch of cookies in LaRoche’s vehicle and it was game on.

Listen to how it all went down below.

I don’t say this lightly… this might be my favorite prank ever executed. It was spiteful.. it was well thought out.. it worked PERFECTLY.. AND it’s helping an AMAZING cause Be a friend, tell a friend.. @Shermanator_42, got GOT. What an absolute hero dude ???????????? pic.twitter.com/TR23Vrzyxk — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 3, 2021

I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say that this might be the greatest prank ever pulled off on a large scale.

Sherman was out here talking about how hackers must have gotten to his phone, and it was just him willingly giving his info away without realizing it.

You can see the moment he realizes how easily he was duped wash over his face during the interview with McAfee.

It’s also amazing how viral the prank went. Bo Jackson and others were out here tweeting about it before the prank was revealed.

Young man, @Shermanator_42 , I am a fan for life. Please don’t stop doing what you are doing. It takes a good man to part ways with his truck and what you are doing is fantastic. God bless and good luck in the big game. https://t.co/BXSuYYizGr — Bo Jackson (@BoJackson) February 1, 2021

I love a good giveaway. This truck looks awesome. Really REALLY cool of the @Shermanator_42 to do this ????????✊????✊???? https://t.co/NoAGFtsw6X — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 30, 2021

All the way around, it was a hell of a prank and the Chiefs fullback decided to go along with it for a great cause.

When faced with telling everyone he wasn’t giving away his truck or doing the right thing for charity, he chose the classy response.

Props to him on the awesome story and for being the victim of a great break.