Bette Midler Slams Cruz And Hawley For ‘Treason’ In Parody Video About Them ‘Catering To Haters’ And ‘Traitors’

Bette Midler slammed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley for treason in a parody video about them “catering to haters” and “traitors.”

In a video from MeidasTouch posted Wednesday on social media and YouTube, the 75-year-old singer called the Republican Senators out for “starting insurrections” in a tune set to the 1955 song “Love and Marriage.” The clip was noted by Variety magazine. (RELATED: Celebrities, Political Personalities Denounce Violent Insurrection At Capitol Hill)

WATCH:

The lyrics read as the following:

“Cruz and Hawley, Cruz and Hawley Are conductors on the treason trolley

Starting insurrections [is] the only way they get erections “Add sad Rudy

Dim Jim Jordan

McCarthy

All we need’s a [prison] warden

Catering to haters

And “patriots” who vote for traitors They don’t care if they’re repulsive and disrespected

All they want is to get their lying asses reelected Please expel ’em

Or we’re screwed, by golly

Here’s our chance to route ’em

End their squeal

To ‘stop the steal’

And we’ll be great again without them. They Suck!“

In the clip, we first see an image of Donald Trump driving a trolley with Cruz and Hawley as passengers. The trolley is labeled “Treason Express.” The video continued with footage from the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol building on January 6. (RELATED: PHOTOS: The ‘Stop The Steal’ Pro-Trump Rally Turned To Riots In Washington DC)

NEW VIDEO The Divine @BetteMidler and MeidasTouch have a message for the treasonous Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley. #ExpelCruzAndHawley pic.twitter.com/iOtuvdtLb7 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) February 3, 2021

Other Republican leaders included in the Midler parody video are Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Marco Rubio, along with House Representatives Jim Jordan, Kevin McCarthy and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

At one point near the end of the video, McCarthy is seen standing next to Trump as an image of a jail cell door closed over them.

MeidasTouch is a political action committee formed in March of 2020 by brothers Ben, Brett and Jordan Meiselas, the piece noted.